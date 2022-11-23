A Neiman Marcus Westchester feast

It was a “Babette’s Feast” at Mariposa as Neiman Marcus in The Westchester, White Plains, held a press luncheon for us to try Executive Chef Angel Bueno’s latest creations, including a fabulous take on a Cobb salad (our fave), a grilled salmon salad, steak frites, truffle fries, a Black Angus cheeseburger, shrimp Louis salad, coconut cake and peach cobbler with a vanilla ice cream that put the cream in that delineation. Of course, we began with Mariposa’s signature consommé and popovers with strawberry butter, as well as a Bees Knees, an irresistible lavender cocktail made with Empress 1908 gin, lime juice and honey syrup and served with a lemon twist.

We each departed with a big chocolate-chip cookie to nibble on while we pore over our copy of Neiman Marcus’ “The Christmas Book 2022.” “The Christmas Book” features gifts for every pocketbook and taste, but connoisseurs come for “The Fantasy Gifts,” which never disappoint. This year, you can play basketball with Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and son Scotty Jr., a rising star ($333,333), and enjoy private polo lessons with Nacho Figueras as part of your exclusive polo Aspen experience ($295,000). And that’s just for starters.

We have our eye on the top two prizes – a diamond tiara worth $3.2 million and a hot-pink Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV worth $330,000. Some proceeds from these purchases benefit various charities.

Santa, are you listening?

For more, visit neimanmarcus.com.