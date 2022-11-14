A ‘mission’ to lift up Westchester

Call it “Mission Mondays”: Altar’d State, a boho-chic boutique in The Westchester in White Plains is donating 10% of in-store purchases on Mondays through Jan. 23 to Lifting Up Westchester, a White Plains-based nonprofit that helps those in need with food, shelter and other means of support. Among the organizations it serves are the Open Arms Men’s Shelter on East Post Road and the Samaritan House & Soup Kitchen on Church Street, both in White Plains.

