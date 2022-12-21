A little bag doing a lot of good

Bloomingdale’s, which has stores in White Plains and Norwalk, has been celebrating its 150th anniversary with special collectible versions of its Brown Bag. But we bet there’s none more special than the Little Good Bag that New York Times subscribers found in their Sunday, Dec. 11, paper. The bag is festooned with drawings by children who have benefited from work with the Child Mind Institute, the store’s longtime philanthropic partner.

They include 5 through 10 year olds with ADHD or other behavioral, learning or social issues who participated in a four-week summer camp to improve peer relationships, develop emotional awareness and regulation and advance academic progress.

The bag is a gift that keeps on giving: You can redeem it through Dec. 18 for a gift card.