A kinder, gentler Halloween at The Westchester

If your idea of Halloween is more treats than tricks, more “Interview With a Vampire” than “Nosferatu,” then you may want to check out Halloween House at The Westchester in White Plains. It’s a family-friendly, immersive experience – just not one in which scary stuff jumps out at you or strobe lights blind you. Think Jack O’Lanterns, pumpkin patches and costumed photo ops as you wander from room to room.

The house is open through Oct. 31. For timed tickets, which are $30, click here.