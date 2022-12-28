Home Environment Yonkers project receives $100K environmental justice grant

Yonkers project receives $100K environmental justice grant

By
Phil Hall
-

An environmental justice project designed to help Yonkers-area residents was the sole Westchester/Hudson Valley endeavor to receive funds as part of the newly announced Environmental Justice Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building grants

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced $898,365 in grants were being allocated.

“These capacity building grants will bolster the ongoing work of the State’s Community Air Monitoring Initiative, underway now in 10 disadvantaged communities across New York State,” said Seggos. “DEC will continue to address climate change under our nation-leading Climate Act by providing support and resources for community-led initiatives to develop solutions, working hand-in-hand with our partners in communities to reduce pollution and improve quality of life for New Yorkers.”

Groundwork Hudson Valley received $100,000 for “SW Yonkers Air Quality (AQ) Education Campaign and Planning Project,” which the DEC described as a project to “expand efforts to inform this Environmental Justice area about the critical relationship between climate change, air pollutants, and individual and community health risks and create a community-based air quality monitoring plan.”

Previous articleAG James issues warning against ‘tripledemic’ children’s medicine price gouging
Next articleNew chairman named for Connecticut’s Social Equity Council
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here