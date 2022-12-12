Home Environment More than $2M in federal grants to aid Connecticut coastal resiliency

Phil Hall
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) have allocated more than $2 million in coastal resiliency grants along the Connecticut shoreline.

Within Fairfield County, Norwalk will receive $283,000 to create a city-wide flood resilience plan and provide a framework of nature-based solutions to improve community resilience and enhance coastal habitat.

Also, the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection will receive $1.2 million to expand the state’s nature-based resilience capacity, and West Haven will receive $658,000 to conduct analysis and targeted public engagement to identify nature-based solutions along the Cove River. The grant money comes from the National Coastal Resiliency Fund.

“Connecticut’s shoreline is vital to the economic success and identity of our state, but climate change presents an increasingly dangerous threat to our coastal communities,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, who announced the funding in a press statement. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can now fund projects that will ensure those communities are safe and resilient, and the shoreline remains an asset for Connecticut for generations to come.”

Photo: J.J. / Flickr Creative Commons

