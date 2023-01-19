Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk now hosting Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has brought back its Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises across the Long Island Sound.

The two-hour cruises seek out animals spending the winter in Long Island Sound – including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons. Aquarium educators will identify these species for guests and discuss their natural histories.

The cruises are held on the aquarium’s research vessel, RV Spirit of the Sound, the first in North America with hybrid-electric propulsion. The cruises will run through April 2, with dates and departure times determined by the low tide, and reservations are recommended through the aquarium’s website – tickets are $36 per person, or $32 per person for aquarium members.

“For anyone interested in learning more about our local ecosystem, our winter cruises are an excellent adventure,” said Captain Nicki Rosenfeld. “This time of year, we have the chance to see species we don’t typically get to see in Long Island Sound. We’ve already spotted long-tailed ducks and red-throated loons which travel here from as far as the Arctic Circle!”

Photo courtesy of Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk