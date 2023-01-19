Home Environment Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk now hosting Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk now hosting Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises

By
Phil Hall
-

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has brought back its Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises across the Long Island Sound.

The two-hour cruises seek out animals spending the winter in Long Island Sound – including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons. Aquarium educators will identify these species for guests and discuss their natural histories.

The cruises are held on the aquarium’s research vessel, RV Spirit of the Sound, the first in North America with hybrid-electric propulsion. The cruises will run through April 2, with dates and departure times determined by the low tide, and reservations are recommended through the aquarium’s website – tickets are $36 per person, or $32 per person for aquarium members.

“For anyone interested in learning more about our local ecosystem, our winter cruises are an excellent adventure,” said Captain Nicki Rosenfeld. “This time of year, we have the chance to see species we don’t typically get to see in Long Island Sound. We’ve already spotted long-tailed ducks and red-throated loons which travel here from as far as the Arctic Circle!”

Photo courtesy of Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

Previous articleStamford’s Ferguson Library to host Winter Wonderland Book Giveaway
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here