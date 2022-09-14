Greenwich’s JoySuds in partnership to protect endangered sea turtles

JoySuds LLC, the Greenwich-based company that owns the Joy brand of cleaning products, has announced a new partnership with SEE Turtles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of sea turtles around the world.

In this partnership, JoySuds will donate a portion of Pure Joy profits to help SEE Turtles in its efforts to protect sea turtles, which are classified as endangered species. In a press release, the company said it was “backstopping this pledge with a commitment to put a minimum of 500,000 baby turtles back into oceans around the world every year.”

“More than one-third of our growth this year will be from Joy’s contribution alone,” said Brad Nahill, president of SEE Turtles. “Right now, we’re at eight million turtles at 60 beaches in 20-plus countries. We plan to get to 10 million baby turtles saved with the help and support of our partnerships like this one with JoySuds.”

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons