Connecticut reduces drought level advisory

The Connecticut Interagency Drought Working Group has reduced the advisory level for the state from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

A Stage 1 level is issued when there are below normal conditions, while Stage 2 signals incipient drought conditions. Subsequent levels are Stage 3 for a moderate drought, Stage 4 for a severe drought and Stage 5 for extreme drought.

The change in levels is based on recent rainfall that corrected lower than normal conditions across the state. The state had been under a Stage 2 level since July, with New London and Windham counties elevated to Stage 3 from Aug. 18 through Oct. 6.

“Water levels around the state are returning to normal conditions, but some of our reservoirs and ground water levels remain below normal,” said Martin Heft, chairman of the Interagency Drought Working Group and undersecretary of the Office of Public Management. “Upcoming storms should hopefully return our water levels to normal and allow the state to formally announce an end to the drought. The Interagency Drought Working Group will continue to closely monitor various drought triggers and will make further recommendations to Gov. Lamont as conditions warrant.”

Image: CDD20 / Pixabay