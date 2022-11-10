Connecticut receives $500K grant for air quality monitoring in distressed communities

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to focus on air quality monitoring in distressed communities.

In a press statement, DPH said it would establish a network of low-cost air sensors to provide real-time measurements of pollutants, provide training modules, and develop an education and outreach campaign for community members to lead long-term air sensor network operation. DPH also will create a digital dashboard that will provide information about the effects of poor air quality days on health and link to existing programs to support community health in disadvantaged communities.

The grant includes partnerships with local health departments, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the University of Connecticut, and Yale University.

“Climate change and its effect on public health is one of the overarching initiatives here at DPH,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “DPH will implement actions that enhance health equity, increase resiliency, and ensure Connecticut communities are prepared for the health impacts of climate change which include improving air quality.”

Separately, the City of Stamford received a $68,000 grant from EPA to establish a comprehensive air quality monitoring program focused on multiple air pollutants which will benefit historically marginalized residents in Stamford.