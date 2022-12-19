Ray Dalio buys a stake in submarine company

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and has teamed with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron to buy an equity stake in Triton Submarine, a company that makes submersibles for private use.

According to a Financial Times report, Dalio and Cameron now co-own Triton Submarine with the company’s co-founder, Patrick Lahey. While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, Dalio stated the company will offer a new pursuit for yacht owners in search of adventure below the waves.

“If you’re just going on a yacht in some fancy place, that’s one thing,” Dalio told the Financial Times. “If instead you’re on a yacht and you can go down and explore, first of all the trip is going to be better and also it encourages exploration.”

Triton’s submarines are priced from about $2.5 million and can cost up to $40 million. Dalio, who gave up control of Westport-based Bridgewater in October, owns four submarines and considers the undersea world to be more fascinating than the outer space travels advocated by fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos, Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk.

“Ocean exploration seems to me much more exciting and important than space exploration,” he said. “You’re not going to see any aliens in outer space but you will see aliens underneath.”