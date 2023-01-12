Applications sought for next cohort of Westchester’s Launch1000 program

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development that it will begin to accept applications for the next cohort of its Launch1000 program in mid-January.

Launch1000 is a fully remote, self-paced program designed to turn concepts and ideas into business plans and startups. Since its inception during the Covid-19 pandemic, Launch1000 has supported the start of 367 new businesses and nonprofits.

The program requires a commitment of seven to 10 hours per week and is designed for individuals who can commit to steadily working on their idea for the next six to 10 months. The next cohort will start in March and Westchester residents who are interested in participating can receive more information via the Launch1000 website.

“Launch1000 has become a vital resource for Westchester County residents who are looking to start a new business or nonprofit,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. In addition to first-class education and skill-building, it welcomes participants into a diverse community of individuals who become collaborators, strategic partners, referral sources and a strong support system for one another.”