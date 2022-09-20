Westport Country Playhouse rolls out mobile unit

Westport Country Playhouse is launching the Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully staged play that will travel for performances for young audiences in the sixth through tenth grades.

The new mobile unit is designed to be adaptable in different spaces and will offer a 45-minute production including professional actors, set, costumes and special effects. After each performance, the actors will engage the young audiences in a Q&A session.

The first production for the mobile unit will be “Scaredy Kat Presents” by Janine Sobeck Knighton, which highlights ways to address adolescent anxiety and panic disorder. The first performances are scheduled to begin in January 2023.

“The Playhouse Mobile Unit is part of our goal to build sustainable and lasting relationships with our surrounding communities through the art of live theater,” said Jenny Nelson, Playhouse director of education and community engagement, and director of the inaugural production. “The initiative will act as a touch point and provide authentic theatrical experiences in familiar and trusted environments — schools, community centers, or anywhere we gather together.”