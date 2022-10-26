Shelton venue apologizes for dead cop prop in Halloween attraction

A Shelton event venue’s Halloween presentation came under criticism for the inclusion of a prop depicting a fatally shot police officer.

Legends of Fear issued an apology after receiving complaints of the prop’s placement in its haunted hayride attraction. Marissa Cullen, a former dispatcher with the Bristol Police Department, called attention to the prop on Facebook and declared it was in poor taste in the aftermath of the deaths of two Bristol officers who were ambushed and killed while responding to a bogus domestic violence call.

Bradley Wells, the owner of Legends of Fear, explained on social media that the prop was acquired last February and installed during the summer with the other props for the haunted hayride attraction. He added that it was immediately removed when complaints were raised.

“We regrettably overlooked the removal of the prop after the recent events. Fairview Tree Farm, Legends of Fear, and my family have always had a close working relationship with the Shelton Police Force,” Wells said. “We support the Police Force to the highest level and currently utilize them here at our Farm every single operating night.”

NBC Connecticut reported that Cullen refused to accept Wells’ apology and demanded that he donate money to a fund for the families of the Bristol policemen who were killed in the line of duty.