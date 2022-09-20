Rare Beatles footage emerges, to be auctioned

Never-before-seen footage of The Beatles shooting their 1967 film “Magical Mystery Tour” is coming up for auction.

The New York Post reports the footage was shot by a visitor to the set in West Malling where the legendary band were making their film. Included in the footage are the band members and their wives in between takes and views of the magicians’ sequence and the rehearsal for the ballroom finale.

The British memorabilia specialist company Tracks Limited acquired the film from the daughter of the man who shot the footage, which will be auctioned online – the estimated value of the footage is between $3,500 and $6,000.

“Nothing has turned up in about 20 years, so it is a rare find,” said Paul Wane from Tracks Limited.

Photo from “Magical Mystery Tour” courtesy of Apple Films Ltd.