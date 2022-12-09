NHSO and Fairfield County Children’s Choir to present holiday season concerts

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) and the Fairfield County Children’s Choir will be presenting their “Holiday Extravaganza” on Dec. 17 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven and on Dec. 18 at 3:00 p.m. at Shelton High School in Shelton.

The program is being arranged by the orchestra’s music director Alasdair Neale and will feature music from “The Nutcracker,” “Polar Express,” “The Grinch,” “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Home Alone,” along with classic carols like “Silent Night” and “Deck the Halls.”

“The Community Soup Kitchen of New Haven will be selling concessions and accepting donations in the lobby at the Dec. 17 concert at SCSU and on Dec. 18 Team Inc. will be collecting unwrapped toys for their Toys 4 Kids holiday drive at Shelton High School,” said NHSO CEO Elaine C. Carroll. “These organizations do so much for our community, and the generosity of our symphony family is a heartwarming reminder of what truly makes this a magical time of year.”