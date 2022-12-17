Newest HV casino set for Dec. 28 opening

The latest addition to New York state’s roster of casinos is scheduled to open Dec. 28 at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 near the intersection of the New York State Thruway and Interstate 84. Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV) is in the 68,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by the BonTon department store. The new casino features about 50,000 square feet of gaming space with 1,200 slot machines and electronic table games. The approximately $50 million facility also has the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

Resorts World is one of the brands owned by the Genting Group, an international operator of hospitality properties that is based in Malaysia. Genting also operates Resorts World Catskills in Monticello and Resorts World New York City in Queens.

Plans call for RWHV to be open 20 hours a day, seven days a week. The casino is creating approximately 250 new full-time jobs with average annual wages of $72,000. It’s estimated that the casino will produce about $65 million in tax revenues dedicated to supporting New York schools. An estimated $3 million a year will be generated in new funds going to the town of Newburgh.

“Resorts World Hudson Valley represents a shared vision that we, along with our partners in Orange County, had to create an entertainment destination that will attract hundreds of thousands of guests and visitors, while providing tremendous benefits to the local, regional and statewide community,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. “We are delighted to open our doors this holiday season and welcome everyone to Resorts World Hudson Valley.”

The casino is expected to be a boost to the Newburgh Mall, which opened in 1980. Vacancies grew over time and the mall faced a rocky financial road, undergoing a foreclosure sale in 2014. The mall was purchased in 2017 for $7.7 million. The opening of the casino is expected to help strengthen the mall, in part by repositioning it as an entertainment destination.