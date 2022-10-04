New stamps issued for centennial of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is celebrating the centennial birth of “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with a pane of 20 new Forever stamps.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang are features on the new stamps. This is the third time that the USPS has included Schulz’s characters on stamps – Snoopy appeared in his guise as a World War I flying ace in 2001 and the animated classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” had a 2015 stamp issued for its 50th anniversary.

“The Postal Service is pleased to present its new Forever stamps commemorating the birth centennial of Charles M. Schulz — the beloved creator of ‘Peanuts’ … the most popular and influential comic strip in history,” said Luke Grossmann, the USPS’ finance and strategy senior vice president.