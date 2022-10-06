New Rochelle’s jazz festival coming on Oct. 8

New Rochelle’s Second Annual Queen City of the Sound International Jazz Festival will be held at Ruby Dee Park (1 Library Plaza) on Oct. 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This year’s event will feature three-time Grammy winners Oscar Hernandez & the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the David Lee Jones Quartet and the Rocky Middleton Jazz Ensemble. International food and artisan crafts will on sale by local vendors, and valet-assist service will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. to assist with parking.

“New Rochelle is blessed with extraordinary artistic and musical talent,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “Through events of this kind, in the heart of a growing downtown filled with cultural energy, we have an opportunity to enjoy and celebrate the creative spirit that makes our community special.”

The event is presented by the partnership of Global Jazz Community, New Rochelle Corporation for Local Development, New Rochelle Downtown Business Improvement District, New Rochelle Council of the Arts, and the New Rochelle Department of Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with the Department of Development through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.