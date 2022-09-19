New film festival to debut in Chester

New York’s newest film festival will launch this week in the Orange County town of Chester.

The inaugural Sugar Loaf Film Festival will run Sept. 22-24 at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. According to the festival’s website, its mission is “to highlight and celebrate the work of emerging filmmakers creating film and documentaries on both a local and international platform.”

The festival organizers added they will “bring focus to filmmaking in New York State, New York City and specifically the Hudson Valley,” and the event will “include special categories for underrepresented filmmakers and filmmakers under 21.”

In addition to new films, the festival will also offer screenings of the classics “Casablanca,” “Jaws” and “Back to the Future,” along with live music and stand-up comedy presentations.