Mohegan Sun announces sixth season of ‘Back of House’ reality series

Mohegan Sun will premiere the sixth season of its reality series “Back of House” on Oct. 12 and 7:30 p.m. on backhouse.tv.

The new season will feature six episodes that follow 10 female hospitality professionals working at the Connecticut casino resort. This season’s shows will also include how Mohegan Sun produced several major events including Terrificon, the annual Asian Lion Dance ceremony, the resort’s 25th anniversary and the Miss America Pageant’s 100th anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to continue highlighting Mohegan Sun’s remarkable Team Members showing what it takes to be a part of one of the largest integrated entertainment resorts in the world while delivering exceptional entertainment and hospitality,” said George Galinsky, senior vice president of marketing communications at Mohegan Sun. “Our favorite part of ‘Back of House’ is providing viewers and guests a look at the inner-workings of our esteemed brand and resort, and doing so in a way that is unlike how any travel brand has done it before.”