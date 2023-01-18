Mastercard renews partnership with London’s Olivier Awards

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has renewed its partnership with the Olivier Awards for the 13th consecutive year.

The Olivier Awards honors the most notable achievements in the London theater. According to a Broadway World report, this year’s event – which is billed as the “Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard” – will take place on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, and public ticket sales are being made exclusively to Mastercard cardholders.

As part of the awards presentation, the Purchase-based company will again sponsor the Mastercard Best New Musical Award. Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre, said in a joint statement, “We are also hugely thankful for Mastercard’s continued support.”