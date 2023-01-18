Home Entertainment Mastercard renews partnership with London’s Olivier Awards

Mastercard renews partnership with London’s Olivier Awards

By
Phil Hall
-

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has renewed its partnership with the Olivier Awards for the 13th consecutive year.

The Olivier Awards honors the most notable achievements in the London theater. According to a Broadway World report, this year’s event – which is billed as the “Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard” – will take place on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, and public ticket sales are being made exclusively to Mastercard cardholders.

As part of the awards presentation, the Purchase-based company will again sponsor the Mastercard Best New Musical Award. Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre, said in a joint statement, “We are also hugely thankful for Mastercard’s continued support.”

Previous articleCalling all auction items
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here