Mastercard debuts Web3 spotlight program for emerging musical artists

Phil Hall
Purchase-headquartered Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced the launch of its Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, which is designed to connect select artists from around the world with mentors and a fanbase as they learn and create in Web3.

According to the company, the program will begin this spring and prepare five emerging artists—such as musicians, DJs, producers—with the tools, skills and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy. The artists will gain exclusive access to special events and music releases while offering instruction on how to build and own their brand through Web3 experiences like minting NFTs, representing themselves in virtual worlds and establishing an engaged community. The program culminates later this year with a livestreamed artist showcase.

“Music is a universal passion, inspiring us, moving us, and bringing us together; however, it can feel impossible for budding artists to break in. With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, we are expanding access and driving connections further with cutting-edge Web3 technology,” said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer. “Our vision is to bridge passion and purpose, spotlighting amazing emerging artists and creating an interactive community that allows participants to learn, experiment and grow together.”

