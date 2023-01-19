Home Entertainment Legoland to debut Water Playground attraction

Legoland to debut Water Playground attraction

Phil Hall
Legoland New York Resort will be introducing its newest attraction, the Water Playground debuts, over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release from the Goshen-based venue, the Water Playground will enable visitors to “cool off, build and race a Lego boat, splash on water slides and be doused by a giant 318-gallon water bucket.” The attraction will also feature an adjacent changing area.

“New York summers are hot – which is one of the reasons we’re so excited to give families a place to cool off this year,” said Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids. Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we’re committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our resort again and again.”

Legoland will be opening for the 2023 season on March 31.

