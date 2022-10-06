HGTV series in production around New Paltz

A new HGTV series is now shooting episodes around New Paltz.

Hudson Valley Country reported “Small Town Potential” will focus on helping individuals locate, purchase and renovate distinctive properties in the Hudson Valley region. The series will also highlight independently owned design businesses. A camera crew was spotted earlier this week earlier this week filming inside the Antiques Barn at the Water Street Market.

The new series is a spinoff of HGTV’s popular “Home Town.” “Small Town Potential” was initially positioned for the 2022-23 season, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.



Photo by Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons