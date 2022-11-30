‘Glee’ actor Darren Criss to star in Ridgefield holiday show

Award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss will be presenting the holiday themed “A Very Darren Crissmas” at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Dec. 16 at 8:00 pm.

Criss is best known for playing Blaine Anderson on the TV series “Glee” and for his starring role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which earned him the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. He also starred on Broadway in “American Buffalo,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” and he released the new album “A Very Darren Crissmas!”

In conjunction with the production, the Ridgefield restaurant TerraSole is offering a complimentary glass of house wine with the entrée enjoyed by pre-show patrons who present their tickets on Dec. 16.