Fathom Events to offer October slate of horror movie classics

You may have noticed a quiet proliferation of Halloween decorations popping up lately, and Fathom Events is fueling the drive to the annual celebration of the ghostly with an October series of classic horror movies that will be presented in movie theaters around the country.

The series begins with an Oct. 1 double feature of the iconic films “The Mummy” (1932) and “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935), both starring Boris Karloff. On Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, a 25th anniversary screening of “Scream 2” (1997) will take place.

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” starring Gary Oldman will be screened on Oct. 23 and Oct 27, while on Oct. 25 Fathom Events will bring back the National Theater Live’s 2011 production of “Frankenstein” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature and Jonny Lee Miller as Victor Frankenstein. Another double feature will close the series: “Creature from the Black Lagoon ” (1954) and “Phantom of the Opera” (1943) double feature.

Tickets are on sale now at FathomEvents.com, where a complete list of theater locations and showtimes is also available.

Photo: Elsa Lanchester and Boris Karloff in “The Bride of Frankenstein”