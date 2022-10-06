Fairfield Harvest Market & Halloween Costume Dog Parade set for Oct. 15

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fall Fairfield Harvest Market & Halloween Costume Dog Parade on Oct. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Old Town Hall Green at the corner of Old Post Road and Beach Road.

This year’s Harvest Market will feature more than 70 retail vendors, and the Halloween Dog Costume Parade will find best-costumed canines vying for prizes. Food trucks will be on hand and the Fairfield Rotary Club will host a beer garden featuring craft beers and live music outside the Old Sun Tavern behind the Fairfield Museum from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – the beer garden is only open to those 21 and older and comes with a $5 admission.

The event will also feature a giant pumpkin and prizes will be awarded to the persons (one adult and one child) who can guess closest to the pumpkin’s actual weight.