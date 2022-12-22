Every WWE Studios film ranked

Stamford-headquartered WWE is involved in multiple aspects of the entertainment world, including film production. In fact, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the company’s debut as the producer of original feature-length films.

Westfair Communications’ Phil Hall is a longtime film critic and historian, and he celebrated the 20th anniversary of WWE’s cinematic endeavors with an article on Wrestling Inc. that ranked all of the WWE Studios’ films, from the best to the not-quite-best.

If anything, it has been a busy and productive two decades for WWE Studios, with a broad mix of action films, horror flicks, comedies, animated romps, an occasional serious drama and even a country-western musical. Wrestlers John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson transitioned from the WWE Studios’ output to A-list Hollywood fare, while their peers The Miz, Edge and Randy Orton have become popular with the direct-to-video audiences.

Photo: John Cena in the 2006 WWE Studios production “The Marine.”