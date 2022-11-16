Empire City Casino announces $925K slot machine winner

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) in Yonkers announced its largest jackpot of 2022 was won by a Yonkers resident.

The casino reported the resident, who was only identified as “Walter,” hit a $925,488 jackpot with a $20 bet on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine. Although this is the casino’s largest payout this year, it is not the largest currently available at Empire City – a jackpot exceeding $1 million is also on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars game.

More than 1,750 jackpots over $10,000 have been hit this year at the casino.

“We are always excited to see one of our customers win a life-changing prize, but especially as we approach the holiday season.” said Ed Domingo, senior vice president and general manager for Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. “We congratulate Walter on joining our long history of guests hitting jackpots of almost $1 million, and we can’t wait to continue that tradition at Empire City with the next lucky winner.”