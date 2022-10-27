Chevy Chase to host ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ screening at Foxwoods

Fans of classic comedy movies will have a rare opportunity to meet Chevy Chase at Foxwoods Resort Casino for a screening of the 1989 holiday favorite “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The film, which follows the accident-prone Griswold family through a yuletide full of mishaps, will be screened at Foxwoods’ Great Cedar Showroom on Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m. Chase will host the event, discuss the film’s production history and conduct a Q&A session with the audience.

Tickets are available starting Oct. 28 on Foxwoods.com starting at $40.00 each.

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.