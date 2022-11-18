Behind the scenes at the balloon preparation for Stamford’s parade

The public is being invited for a behind the scenes look at the preparation of the 15 giant balloons that will be featured in the 29th Annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular.

The Point72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party will take place on Nov. 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Hoyt and Summer Streets in downtown Stamford. In addition to watching the balloon preparation, the event will also offer a special performance by the Acrobats of Cirque-Tacular Entertainment, who will provide thrilling tricks that they have planned for Sunday’s parade. In addition, four different dance groups from Locust Performing Arts Center of Stamford will entertain the gathered crowd.

The parade takes place on Nov. 20 beginning at noon at the intersection of Hoyt and Summer Streets and will conclude on Atlantic Street, a few blocks from the Stamford Metro-North station. More than 100,000 spectators attend the event each year, and the parade is produced by Stamford Downtown Special Services District.

Photo courtesy Stamford Downtown Special Services District