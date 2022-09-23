Apple Music replaces PepsiCo as the Super Bowl halftime show sponsor

Apple Music has taken over the sponsorship of the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, replacing PepsiCo Inc.

The Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo announced in May that it was ending its sponsorship of the halftime show after a 10-year run and would shift its NFL marketing to other activities including the NFL Draft and player awards. The final PepsiCo-sponsored halftime show from this year’s Super Bowl won an Emmy Award, the first time the television industry honored the production.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a press statement announcing the company’s new sponsorship. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”