A new take on ‘Sleepy Hollow’

The arrival of autumn is often accompanied by a peak in interest for works that lean toward the eerie. The creators of “Hearts of the Hollow,” a 20-song musical that expands on its source material, Washington Irving’s seminal classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” aim to satiate cravings for the mysterious and haunting while also offering romance, comedy and fun-filled musical numbers.

“Hearts of the Hollow” is presented by the Global Wholesome Network, a nonprofit organization that produces family-friendly entertainment, as well as the Musicians Emergency Fund and Putnam County Parks & Recreation. The musical opened Sept. 9 and is being performed every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Whipple-Feeley Chapel in Carmel, concluding with a special Halloween performance on Oct. 31.

Irving’s 1820 short story concerns a schoolteacher, Ichabod Crane, with designs on marrying the daughter of a wealthy man, Katrina Van Tassel, but who is ultimately chased and frightened away from Sleepy Hollow by a supernatural entity, the “Headless Horseman,” who in the original text is implied to have possibly been Crane’s rival and competing suitor for Van Tassel’s hand, Brom Bones, dressed as the Horseman, though the true identity of the phantom is never definitively stated.

The musical expansion differs in this respect, as highlighted by an unnamed narrator just before the start of the play who declares, “Tonight, there will be no question or doubt as to who did what to whom and how in our new twist on an old beloved tale.”

One of the more prominent additions made to Irving’s story is the prevailing theme of following one’s heart and recognizing one’s true and innermost desires. The adaptation places more emphasis on the denizens of Sleepy Hollow, and among the changes and twists in this take on the old gothic tale are new characters, such as Andrew Deer, a family friend of the Van Tassels, and Shane DeBoer, is a young boy who wishes to leave the village and move into the city. But the rivalry between Crane and Bones for the hand of Van Tassel remains at the center of the story’s conflict, with the Van Tassel character imbued with more agency, seeking to marry on her terms.

“Hearts of the Hollow” is the brainchild of teacher, author and film director Patricia White, its co-producer, playwright, lyricist and co-composer and who first worked on the play 11 years ago.

“Tonight is among the most special nights of my life,” said White on the opening night. “If I die tomorrow, know that I am happy.”

Joining White in making the production a reality is her husband, Jamie White, who serves as co-producer, plus Jennifer Sandella, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art who serves as director, and Mo Khoder, a mentor and close friend of White’s who works as co-composer and writer and on sound design and sound effects.

“Despite the setbacks and the pandemic and everything else, it was Patricia’s perseverance that made it all possible,” said Khoder.

“I have had such a pleasure working with this team of incredible technicians and actors and producers and writers,” Sandella said. “It’s been a labor of love for so many people.”

The musical includes performances by Justin Witwick as Ichabod Crane, DaShaun Williams as Brom Bones, Adian Chapman as the Headless Horseman, Yasmin Ranz-Lind as Katrina Van Tassel, Wayne Hu as Hermanus Van Tassel, Isaac J. Conner as Andrew Deer, Gale Alexander as Reverend George, Dawn O’Creene as the Widow Matha, Verena McBee as Sophia DeBoer and Jessica Tocci as Shane DeBoer.