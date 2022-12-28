15 Broadway shows to close in next two months

The new year will bring a wave of closings across Broadway, as 15 shows are scheduled to end their runs over the next two months.

According to a Broadway World report, New Year’s Day will see the final performance of Jefferson Mays’ one-man show “A Christmas Carol.” Jan. 8 will see four shows closing – “1776,” “Almost Famous,” “Beetlejuice” and “Into the Woods” – while Jan. 15 has five shows ringing down the final curtain – the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning “A Strange Loop,” “Death of a Salesman,” Hugh Jackman’s turn as “The Music Man,” “The Old Man & the Pool” and “Topdog/Underdog.” On Jan. 29, “The Collaboration” and “The Piano Lesson” will depart.

On Feb. 5, the revival of “Take Me Out” will exit, while Feb. 12 will see the Pulitzer-winning “Between Riverside and Crazy” and “Ohio State Murders,” which was the first production in the newly christened James Earl Jones Theatre.

Another show, “Ain’t No Mo,” concluded its production on Dec. 23.