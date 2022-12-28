Home Entertainment 15 Broadway shows to close in next two months

15 Broadway shows to close in next two months

By
Phil Hall
-

The new year will bring a wave of closings across Broadway, as 15 shows are scheduled to end their runs over the next two months.

According to a Broadway World report, New Year’s Day will see the final performance of Jefferson Mays’ one-man show “A Christmas Carol.” Jan. 8 will see four shows closing – “1776,” “Almost Famous,” “Beetlejuice” and “Into the Woods” – while Jan. 15 has five shows ringing down the final curtain – the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning “A Strange Loop,” “Death of a Salesman,” Hugh Jackman’s turn as “The Music Man,” “The Old Man & the Pool” and “Topdog/Underdog.” On Jan. 29, “The Collaboration” and “The Piano Lesson” will depart.

On Feb. 5, the revival of “Take Me Out” will exit, while Feb. 12 will see the Pulitzer-winning “Between Riverside and Crazy” and “Ohio State Murders,” which was the first production in the newly christened James Earl Jones Theatre.

Another show, “Ain’t No Mo,” concluded its production on Dec. 23.

Previous articleU.S. and world news for Dec. 27
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here