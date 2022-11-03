Westchester to temporarily suspend sales tax on home energy costs

The Westchester County Board of Legislators has approved a proposal by County Executive George Latimer to suspend the sales tax on home energy costs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.

The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes and covers homeowners as well as rental units. Landlords and renters will be eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use.

“Westchester County Government is constantly looking to find ways to make the lives of residents a little easier,” said Latimer. “This winter, heating your home will now cost you a little less. As we all face rising costs in our daily lives, this suspension of certain sales tax will add extra dollars to the wallets of those who call Westchester home.”