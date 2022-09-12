Turning butter into renewable energy

The 54th Annual Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair is getting a second life – not as a toast topping, but as a dairy-based renewable energy source.

Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, New York, will combine the butter with other food waste from local food manufacturers and educational institutions and run it through the farm’s digester, converting it into energy. The digester breaks down the material and creates enough electricity to power the farm, the farm’s on-site creamery and about 350 homes for a year.

The butter from the Butter Sculpture will be able to power one house for three days.

“We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture for the seventh year in a row,” said dairy farmer Chris Noble of Noblehurst Farms and Craigs Creamery. “We will mix the butter sculpture with other food waste and convert it to energy over the course of about 28 days. That energy will be created into electricity which will power homes in the local community.”