Smart thermostat promotion aimed at Con Edison Westchester customers

Toronto-based Ecobee, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC), is now offering a free Ecobee3 lite smart thermostat (a $149.99 value) or $100 off the brand-new Smart Thermostat Premium (a $249.99 value) to eligible Con Edison customers in Westchester.

The offerings are available for Con Edison customers who enroll in the utility’s Ecosave program by March 31, 2023. Con Edison Ecosave is a voluntary energy saving program from Ecobee that helps support a more stable and reliable power grid in local communities when energy is in high demand.

Con Edison customers in Westchester County who already have an Ecobee smart thermostat can receive a $100 digital gift card by enrolling in the Con Edison Ecosave program in the Ecobee app. Ecobee and ConEd customers not in Westchester can enroll in the program through the Ecobee app for a chance to win one of two $2,500 prizes.

“At Ecobee, we remain committed to offering innovative smart home solutions that address real problems customers are facing, such as rising energy bills caused by inflation, and grid stability challenges caused by periods of high demand on the power grid,” said Tamara Dzubay, director of energy and emerging markets at Ecobee. “We’re excited to offer a free ecobee3 lite or $100 off the brand-new Smart Thermostat Premium to help customers in Westchester County conserve energy and save money without sacrificing their comfort.”