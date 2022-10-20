PURA creates new tier to help lower-income households with electric bills

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has created a two-tiered discount rate to designed to help lower-income Connecticut households with their electric bills.
PURA is requiring the state’s two utilities, Eversource and United Illuminating, to implement the two-tiered structure. Tier 1 will provide a discount rate with an overall eligibility cap at 60% of the state median income and will provide households with a 10% discount to their monthly bill, while Tier 2 will be aligned with existing state benefit programs and provide households with a 50% discount to their total monthly bill.
The utilities will begin accepting applications for the new tiers by August 2023, with PURA evaluating the success of the new structure on a biennial basis starting in 2025.
“I think this is a step toward assisting those individuals that are having difficulty quite frankly putting food on the table,” said PURA Vice Chairman Jack Betkoski.
