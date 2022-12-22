Paraco Gas acquires Connecticut company

Paraco Gas, a Rye Brook-based propane company, has acquired Chickos Energy Services of Milford, Connecticut.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Chickos Energy Services has been family owned and operated since the 1950s, and the transaction expands Paraco’s territorial market into Connecticut; Paraco operates in eight states and has 120,000 customers.

“Chickos Energy Services is well-known throughout the area for its excellent customer service and strong service reputation,” said Christina Armentano, chief operating officer and third

generation at Paraco. “Their family history, customer first management style makes Chickos the perfect fit for the Paraco family of businesses.”