Local gas prices are down, but still above the national average

There is good news and bad news regarding gas prices. The good news: prices are falling. The bad news: local gas prices remain above the national average.

According to data from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas as of this morning is $3.12, down from $3.24 last week and $3.67 one month ago. At this time in 2021, the price was $3.30.

In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.19. Fairfield County has the highest gas prices in the state at $3.33, while the neighboring markets in Litchfield and New Haven counties average $3.13 and $3.21, respectively.

Across the state border, New York’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.47. In the Hudson Valley market, Rockland County and Westchester have the highest average prices at $3.63 and $3.61, respectively, while Orange and Ulster counties are tied for the lowest average at $3.38.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”