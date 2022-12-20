Home Energy Local gas prices are down, but still above the national average

Local gas prices are down, but still above the national average

By
Phil Hall
-

There is good news and bad news regarding gas prices. The good news: prices are falling. The bad news: local gas prices remain above the national average.

According to data from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas as of this morning is $3.12, down from $3.24 last week and $3.67 one month ago. At this time in 2021, the price was $3.30.

In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.19. Fairfield County has the highest gas prices in the state at $3.33, while the neighboring markets in Litchfield and New Haven counties average $3.13 and $3.21, respectively.

Across the state border, New York’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.47. In the Hudson Valley market, Rockland County and Westchester have the highest average prices at $3.63 and $3.61, respectively, while Orange and Ulster counties are tied for the lowest average at $3.38.

“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”

Previous articleBrookfield counselor admits to $1M Medicaid fraud
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here