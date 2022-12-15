Hochul: NY receiving $63M in federal funds for home heating assistance

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State has received an additional $63 million in federal funding that will be used to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive.

According to a statement from Hochul’s office, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs. HEAP is a federally funded initiative overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home and if the household includes a vulnerable family member; previously, the maximum benefit had been $1,126.

The higher benefit levels took effect on Dec. 11. New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter, up from $387 million last year.

“As temperatures dip this winter, my administration is committed to making sure all New Yorkers are able to heat their homes,” Hochul said. “Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine. As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter.”