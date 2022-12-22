Home Energy Connecticut’s utilities urge customer preparedness ahead of upcoming storm

Connecticut’s utilities urge customer preparedness ahead of upcoming storm

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut’s utilities have issued warnings to residents ahead of the stormy conditions forecast for later tonight and into Friday and Saturday.

Both Eversource (NYSE:ES) and United Illuminating, a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) urged customers to be prepared in the event of potential outages that could last for several days. The utilities pledged to have fully-staffed crews and outside contractors on call to respond to service disruptions.

“We recognize the rain, wind and freezing temperatures may impact our customers’ and employees’ holiday plans, but it’s critical everyone is prepared as this storm moves in, and we are committed to responding to outage situations as quickly and efficiently as possible to help our communities stay safe and warm throughout the weekend,” said United Illuminating President and CEO Frank Reynolds.

“We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible,” said Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan. “Our employees who work in the field and behind the scenes are ready to give up their holiday time off to ensure our customers can enjoy their Christmas weekend.”

Previous articleParaco Gas acquires Connecticut company
Next articleU.S. and world news for Dec. 22
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here