Connecticut’s utilities urge customer preparedness ahead of upcoming storm

Connecticut’s utilities have issued warnings to residents ahead of the stormy conditions forecast for later tonight and into Friday and Saturday.

Both Eversource (NYSE:ES) and United Illuminating, a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) urged customers to be prepared in the event of potential outages that could last for several days. The utilities pledged to have fully-staffed crews and outside contractors on call to respond to service disruptions.

“We recognize the rain, wind and freezing temperatures may impact our customers’ and employees’ holiday plans, but it’s critical everyone is prepared as this storm moves in, and we are committed to responding to outage situations as quickly and efficiently as possible to help our communities stay safe and warm throughout the weekend,” said United Illuminating President and CEO Frank Reynolds.

“We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible,” said Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan. “Our employees who work in the field and behind the scenes are ready to give up their holiday time off to ensure our customers can enjoy their Christmas weekend.”