Connecticut to provide eligible households with extra $430 to cover heating costs

In the wake of upcoming dramatic rate hikes by the state’s utilities, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, which is above the amount they were already able to receive.

The funding for this winter benevolence comes from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, which includes an additional $1 billion for the national Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program; Connecticut will receive an estimated $20 million in additional funding for CEAP from this program.

According to a statement from Lamont’s office, the additional $430 benefit means families heating with deliverable fuels like heating oil and propane can now access up to $2,320 per household to help pay their heating bills. Total benefits for deliverable fuel households will range from $1,110 to $2,320, up from $680 to $1,890 or by as much as 63% for certain households.

“This additional federal support for our energy assistance program and the funding the state has allocated will help provide added heating assistance to households this winter season,” Lamont said. “I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months.”