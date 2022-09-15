Con Edison plans significant price hikes for winter energy bills

Con Edison customers in Westchester will be paying an average increase of 27% on their energy bills their winter.

According to a News 12 report, the utility sent a letter to customers stating the costs for electricity and natural gas will be much higher this winter due to the increased market cost of natural gas. The average residential natural gas heating customer using an average of 165 therms per month will pay $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, 32% more than the average bill of $348 one year ago – and supply costs account for $90 of that increase while delivery charges will account for $22.

A Westchester County customer using 600 kilowatt hours a month will have an average bill of $203, a 27% increase from last winter. A small commercial customer using 583 kilowatt hours per month will see a $44 hike in their bills, or 23%, from last winter’s $194 to $238, while a larger commercial customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours per month with a peak demand of 31 kilowatts can expect a $706 hike, or 28%, from $2,524 to $3,230.