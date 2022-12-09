Webster Bank funding Finance Lab in Bridgeport

Stamford-headquartered Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS), in partnership with the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club (BGC), announced the funding for Connecticut’s first Webster Finance Lab, which will be housed in Wakeman’s planned Madison Avenue location in Bridgeport.

The Webster/Wakeman BGC Finance Lab will provide students in Wakeman’s service area with opportunities to gain the skills needed for economic empowerment and financial success. The Connecticut location is the third of Webster’s planned Finance Lab collaborations – the bank launched programs in Yonkers and the Bronx earlier this year, and the program is funded by a $100,000 Webster Bank Charitable Foundation grant.

“Following the successful launch of our first two Finance Labs in Yonkers and the Bronx earlier this year, Webster is proud to expand its signature Finance Lab program into Connecticut with an investment of $100,000 in the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club,” said Marissa Weidner, chief corporate responsibility officer. “Our partnership is the first of several Webster will fund in New England, furthering our commitment to providing students a unique opportunity to learn about finance, foster youth leadership and build our future workforce.”