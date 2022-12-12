University of Bridgeport reports five accreditation updates

The University of Bridgeport announced that it received five exceptional accreditations for its academic programs.

The university reported that two of its programs were recognized by agencies for the first time: the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) commission has accredited the University’s Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (BS MEEG) and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) has accredited its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program in education and leadership. Two additional majors in the School of Engineering also received re-accreditation, including Computer Engineering (BS CPEG) and Electrical Engineering (BS ELEG). The School of Engineering has been accredited by ABET since 1989.

In addition to the School of Nursing MSN program accreditation, the bachelor’s degree (BSN) program was reaccredited, which includes the Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing (ABSN) and RN-to-BSN program.

“ABET accreditation is the gold standard for university engineering programs” said Dr. Danielle Wilken, University of Bridgeport president. “The accreditation of the MSN program is a major milestone for the University. These designations highlight University of Bridgeport’s commitment to meeting its high academic standards, shining a spotlight on the programs’ leadership and accomplished faculty. While the news of these accreditations is outstanding, it’s the positive commentary by the accreditation agencies of which I’m most proud.”