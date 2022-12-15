UConn to offer new undergraduate degrees in data science

The University of Connecticut’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is introducing new undergraduate degrees focused on data science.

Beginning in the Fall 2023 semester, UConn students can pursue a Bachelor of Science in Statistical Data Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Data Analysis. Both degrees will require 36 credits and students will need to conduct a final capstone research project where data science skills are used to solve a practical problem.

“Nearly every job in industry, government, or academics requires some sort of data analysis,” said Elizabeth Schifano, an associate professor of statistics who will oversee the Bachelor of Science program. “These degrees will give students the tools to analyze that data. The possibilities are endless.”

“It’s not only statisticians and computer scientists who are interested in analyzing data,” added Lyle Scruggs, a professor of political science who will oversee the Bachelor of Arts program. Political scientists, economists, and sociologists are interested, and it’s important in those areas. If someone is majoring in economics as well as data science, or in public policy as well as data science, or biology as well as data science, the majors are compatible. It can improve or enhance a student’s preparation for the job market or for graduate school.”