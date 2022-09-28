UConn names Radenka Maric as its next president

The University of Connecticut’s board of trustees has voted to appoint Radenka Maric as the school’s 17th president.

Maric has served as interim president since February. She was UConn’s vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship when she was tapped to replace Andrew Agwunobi, the UConn Health CEO who served as interim president since July 2021 after the resignation of Thomas Katsouleas, who had replaced Susan Herbst as president in 2019.

In an interview with the Business Journals last April, Maric stressed the importance of encouraging entrepreneurship among students.

“I think it’s important because this is what the future generations want,” she explained. “We see a significant number of students, both undergraduate and graduate, who are starting companies. The demand is shifting — they are not looking for the existing jobs anymore, but they are looking at how to create a new job and how to start new businesses.”