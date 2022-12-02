UConn names Anne D’Alleva as provost

The University of Connecticut has announced the appointment of Anne D’Alleva as its new provost.

D’Alleva became interim provost in May with the departure of previous Provost Carl Lejuez, and is the first woman in UConn’s history to hold the position. She had served as dean of the School of Fine Arts since 2015 and has been a UConn faculty member since 1999.

“My goal as provost is to support and enhance those strengths as we work together to educate our students for an interconnected, diverse, and rapidly changing world; expand scholarship and research across the disciplines; and serve the state and nation by addressing our most pressing problems, from health disparities to climate change,” said D’Alleva.

Photograph courtesy of UConn